Polk County opens up COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Polk County can now sign up for a temporary waitlist to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county announced its temporary waitlist launched Tuesday, Feb. 9. People who fall under phase 1B, which includes those who are 65 and older, or persons 16 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus, can sign up.

People who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine but do not have access to the internet can sign up for the waitlist by calling the county's emergency management at 936-327-6826.

For more information on how to sign up visit the county's website and Facebook page.

