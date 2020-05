Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today

EMBED >More News Videos SkyEye flew over several Houston malls where visitors are slowly starting to trickle in on the first day of the partial reopening.

Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer's doorstep, but may not enter the premises.

All payments should be done over the phone or internet, if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.

Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer's vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.

Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.

Purchased items should be delivered by an employee or third-party carrier and delivered to the customer's doorstep. The employee or third-party carrier may not enter the customer's house or business.

All payments must be done over the phone or internet. Purchased items should be delivered by mail without customer contact.

The customer should wash or sanitize their hands after the transaction.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several malls throughout the Houston area plan to open for 'retail-to-go' starting this Friday as a slow reopening of Texas is underway.Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders last week that allow retail shops to sell items curbside, lets visitors return to state parks and puts doctors back in operating rooms after they were banned for weeks from performing nonessential surgeries. Deerbrook Mall in Humble will open four essential retailers plus one restaurant. According to its website, this includes Chipotle, Dick's Sporting Goods, and GameStop for curbside pick-up. Southern Dental is running by appointment only. The Woodlands Mall is planning to open the following stores and restaurants:Dick's Sporting Good, Flemings Prime Steakhouse, Nordstrom, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Panera Bread, Peli Peli, The Cheesecake Factory, Xfinity, and Macy's. Several more restaurants are also offering carry out and delivery services. Baybrook Mall in Friendswood will open essential stores such as The Container Store for curbside and appointment-only visits. Dick's Sporting Goods, Total Wine, Fidelity, LensCrafters, and Sleep Number are also open by appointment only. Also, there are more than a dozen restaurants open for carryout and delivery. First Colony Mall in Sugar Land announced on its website stores and restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Grimaldi's Pizzeria will be open with limited hours. I Luv Pho will only open on Friday through Sunday. Meanwhile, LensCrafters will be open by appointment only. Memorial City Mall said Contact-Free Curbside Pick-up hours will be held Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You also have an option to use an UNO locker pick-up. The participating retailers include the following:China Baroque, Dillards, Finish Line, GameStop, Go! Games & Toys, Hartmann Jewelry, Loft, Marlo Miller Boutique, Sun & Ski Sports, Target, and Texas Currency Exchange.Shoppers are being asked to call ahead to check retail store hours at each of these locations.The Galleria and Tanger Outlets in Texas City are both finalizing a plan for 'retail-to-go' and we are waiting for the official count of how many retailers will be participating.A spokesperson at Tanger Outlets said arrangements are also being made so that purchases made online or over the phone can delivered directly to the shopper's vehicle via curbside delivery.