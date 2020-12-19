Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee receives COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shared a photo Friday night of her getting the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Lee is one of thousands of Texans who are getting the Pfizer shot.
The Congresswoman released the following statement in regards to her receiving the COVID-19 vaccine:
"According to government continuity guidelines, Congressional Leadership has been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that Members of the House and Senate should adhere to the Attending Physician's statement to members:My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal. There is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine."That is why I am taking this vaccine today to protect against COVID-19. "Last week, I said when it was my turn to take the vaccine, I would and I would do so publicly. I believe being vaccinated will help save lives."This vaccine is the result of transparent research and clinicals done by health and science professionals without political influence. Therefore, as more vaccines reach our communities and our diverse communities, please get vaccinated. Together our actions of getting tested and then getting vaccinated will save your life and the lives of others."
According to the states vaccine dashboard, more than 15,000 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in its first week of distribution.
