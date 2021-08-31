officer involved shooting

Galveston Co. deputies investigating after Texas City officer opens fire at suicidal armed man

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after authorities say a Texas City police officer opened fire at an armed man who was reportedly suicidal Tuesday.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting along Strom Road, just south of FM-517, near Dickinson.

The officer in the incident is OK, and the wounded suspect was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The suspect's condition wasn't immediately disclosed.

Later Tuesday, Texas City police elaborated on what led up to the shots fired.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers received a call of a suicidal man who had been shooting inside a home in the 11000 block of Strom.

When officers arrived, they almost immediately told dispatchers that shots were fired and a person was down on the porch.

Police revealed an officer discharged his service weapon at least twice, but it's not known whether the suspect's injuries were self-inflicted or from the officer's weapon.

The case is being turned over to the Galveston County sheriff's and district attorney's offices for investigation.
