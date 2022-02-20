fire

Fire crews respond to oil well fire near Texas City subdivision

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- La Marque firefighters were responding to an oil well fire in Texas City, according to officials.

Firefighters received a call at about 7:30 p.m. about a large fire behind the Painted Meadows subdivision.

Firefighters said the well had some sort of catastrophic failure and blew up. Fire crews believe it is oil that is burning.

There is no shelter-in-place order or evacuations at this time.

The fire does not appear to be threatening any homes or businesses. Fire crews are waiting on property owners to arrive on scene to find out how they can shut off the flow of oil.

No injuries were reported.
