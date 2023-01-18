WATCH LIVE

Missing Texas City man's body found near water treatment plant, police say

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 9:05PM
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas City Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating near a water treatment plant five days after he went missing.

At about 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Loop 197 North in reference to a call of a body floating in the water.

At the scene, officers found the body of 25-year-old Robert Barboza floating in the water in front of the Texas City Storm Water Pump Station, according to police.

Police said Barboza was reported missing from the area on Jan. 13. But details about his disappearance were not immediately known.

Authorities said they are now looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brian Berg at 409-643-5820.

