Suspected car thief slams Cadillac into Texas City Jack in the Box

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Customers who normally visit one Jack in the Box in Texas City will have to get their fast food fix elsewhere for the time being after a suspected car thief slammed a stolen Cadillac into the restaurant.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Texas City officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call regarding a carjacking that occurred in Houston and was being tracked by GPS.

Police located a white 2017 Cadillac ATS heading eastbound in the 2800 block of Palmer Highway.

Officials say that when they tried pulling over the driver, he sped off, sparking a chase.

The man, identified by authorities as 22-year-old Keaundre Wilkins of Texas City, lost control as he tried to turn and slammed into the west wall of the Jack in the Box at 2101 9th Ave. N. and Palmer Highway.

Wilkins then allegedly got out of the car and ran away.

He was eventually caught and taken to the hospital.

After Wilkins was cleared by medical staff, he was booked into the Texas City Jail, where he'll be transported to the Galveston County Jail.

The crash happened during the breakfast rush hour at the restaurant, but no one inside was injured.

The restaurant is closed for now.
