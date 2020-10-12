Baby on life support could be released from Texas Children's Hospital today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6902235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the video above to see what Nick's lawyer had to say about the Harris County Court of appeal denying their emergency appeal from earlier this week.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is required by law to approve the release of 10-month-old Nick Torres from the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby who is on life support at Texas Children's Hospital could be released as soon as Monday.Over the weekend, an attorney for the hospital said they are willing to release Nick Torres to his family, according to the attorney's office representing the family."They have told us that they believe it's possible the hospital may be open to delivering baby Nick to the parents, releasing the baby, so the baby could be taken home and be cared for by the parents in hospice," Kevin Acevedo, an attorney representing the family from the Gonzalez Law Group, said last week.The announcement comes after Acevedo sent a letter to Texas Children's Hospital demanding the child either be fed nutrients or be released to go home with the family after more than two weeks on a ventilator.In a statement from the Gonzalez Law Group, they said the Texas Children's Hospital attorney called Acevedo and told him that the hospital won't have any problem if baby Nick is taken home for hospice.The Harris County Medical Examiner has approved Nick's release, which was required by law.The hospital has until 5 p.m. Monday to take Nick off life support.The 10-month-old has been in the hospital since Sept. 24 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital said he was declared dead on Sept. 30 when they found no brain function.The family has argued their child is still alive."His heart is still beating. Apparently, his temperature is still being regulated by some part of his brain. He may be unconscious but he is not fully brain dead," said Acevedo.When ABC13 reached out to Texas Children's Hospital for a statement on this announcement from the family attorney last week, the hospital released the following: