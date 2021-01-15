texas news

Texas Capitol temporarily closed as precaution

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the Texas Capitol will be closed Saturday until Wednesday "out of abundance of caution."

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law."

RELATED: No public access to US Capitol on Inauguration day, as FBI warns of armed protests in all 50 states

The Texas Capitol was previously closed on Wednesday, Jan. 6 as a precaution as rioters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

People are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activity they see on the internet or in public to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Austin Police Department or DPS at www.iWatchtx.org.

Additionally, the FBI Houston division said it will focus on gathering and coordinating with local partners on potential threats between now and Jan. 20.

In a statement released Thursday, the FBI said the agency has not received any specific threat. FBI Houston also announced it is actively working on identifying those who were involved in the siege of the Capitol and those who continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity in Houston.
