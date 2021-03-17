Texas-based JSX jets from Houston to sexy new Florida beach destination for $149

HOUSTON, Texas -- Bikini babes and boogie boarders, start your airbrush tans. You could be frolicking on a sexy Florida beach next month.
Dallas-based affordable hop-on jet service JSX is launching seasonal roundtrip flights from Houston to Destin, Florida starting Thursday, April 22. Now available for booking online via the JSX website, flights start at $149 one-way, including tax. And bags (including golf bags) fly free.
"We continue to make great strides in our home base of Dallas; first with the launch of our unique 1x1 seating configuration-an air industry first-and now, with expanded flight service from Dallas and Houston to Destin, Florida just in time for the resurgence of safe spring and summer travel. says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in a March 16 release. "We are so pleased to offer Texas residents an opportunity to experience the joy of a simple, safe, and socially distanced getaway after such a bitter winter season."
