EAGLE PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Army National Guard said one of its soldiers supporting tightened inspections in the state's border region has gone missing.
In a statement, the state military branch said the unidentified soldier disappeared along the river Friday in Eagle Pass.
The soldier was performing a mission related to Operation Lone Star when the incident happened, and has not been found, the statement continued.
The Guard also addressed multiple reports of a death involving a soldier.
"We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate," the statement read.
The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are "working rapidly" to find the soldier, the statement concluded.
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and on upcoming Eyewitness News streaming on ABC13's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Soldier assigned to border inspections missing in river, Texas Army National Guard says
TEXAS NEWS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News