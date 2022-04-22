Soldier assigned to border inspections missing in river, Texas Army National Guard says

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Army National Guard said one of its soldiers supporting tightened inspections in the state's border region has gone missing.In a statement, the state military branch said the unidentified soldier disappeared along the river Friday in Eagle Pass.The soldier was performing a mission related to Operation Lone Star when the incident happened, and has not been found, the statement continued.The Guard also addressed multiple reports of a death involving a soldier."We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate," the statement read.The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are "working rapidly" to find the soldier, the statement concluded.