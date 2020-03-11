4-month-old at center of Amber Alert found safe

The Amber Alert has been canceled. The child has been located safe and sound. An official statement will follow shortly. — River Oaks PD (@RiverOaksPolice) March 11, 2020

RIVER OAKS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert issued for a 4-month-old girl out of the River Oaks area near Fort Worth has been canceled after the child was found safe, according to police in north Texas.At the time of the alert, Mia Negrete was last seen March 10.She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.Police were also searching for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores in connection with Mia's abduction.Davidson is described as a white woman with brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot and metal pins.Flores is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes.Police say the suspects were driving a white four-door Nissan Frontier with unknown Texas license plates.