Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break

Coronavirus update: Texas A&M classes to resume on March 18th. Faculty and staff to report as scheduled on March 16th. https://t.co/kowCpPlHjj #tamu pic.twitter.com/xV3gsMB20N — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 10, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of growing coronavirus concerns in the state, Texas A&M University is planning to delay the restart of classes after spring break.The College Station campus will welcome back students on Wednesday, March 18, instead of the original restart date two days earlier.While classrooms are off-limits for students until next Wednesday, the school said there are no plans to cancel classes.The university is using the two days before the rescheduled restart to "allow for planning and logistics to ensure the provision of all university services in the most efficient, effective and safest way."Dining, transportation, health, counseling and other services will be available on a normal schedule Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.Students are currently in spring break.