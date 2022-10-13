Texas A&M reports bomb threat made against Kyle Field

The 3-3 Aggies are idle this weekend.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The home of the Texas A &M Aggies football team, Kyle Field, was evacuated Thursday afternoon as authorities investigate a bomb threat directed at the 100,000-seat stadium.

The university posted on its website information about a "Code Maroon," which is an "emergency notification service that gives Texas A &M the ability to communicate health and safety emergency information quickly by email and text message."

The first alert about a bomb threat at Kyle Field was reported at 1:25 p.m.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

"A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field. As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright Building are currently being evacuated. University police (are) searching the facilities. Everyone is asked to avoid the area," the university posted.

A follow-up at 2:07 p.m. stated how university police are addressing the threat, as well as the postponement of activities at the two facilities.

The Texas A&M website posted a Code Maroon alert regarding a threat directed at Kyle Field on Oct. 13, 2022. Texas A&M University website screen capture

"Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex have been evacuated. University Police (are) utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities. All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice. All other campus activities can continue as normal," the updated alert read.

The university did not mention any injuries or arrests.

The Aggies, who are 3-3 this season, are idle this week and weren't scheduled to play any games at home or away this weekend.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and on Eyewitness News this afternoon.