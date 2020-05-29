Education

Texas A&M Regents approve plan to open campuses this fall

(Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Friday to reopen for the fall semester, a move that impacts operations at 11 college campuses and eight state agencies across Texas.



The board approved a lengthy plan that includes social distancing, health checks, and adjustments to the academic calendar.

"You can get a degree online," System Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. "But it's very hard to be an Aggie online."

He said the same held true for the other 10 campuses - each with their own rich traditions and opportunities for personal experiences.

Plans to reopen after the coronvirus pandemic closures have been in the works for weeks.

As classrooms and offices will soon open, it appears the gates to Kyle Field will too.

In a call with campus presidents last month, Sharp said he intended to have the College Station campus ready for football, the Texas Tribune reported.

The flagship campus in College Station has an enrollment of approximately 60,000 students, according to statistics shared by the university. Around 5,000 others are enrolled at campuses in Galveston and other sites around the world.

In-person classes at Texas A&M were canceled in March when professors moved to an online format at the time. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott later cancelled classes statewide.

RELATED: Texas A&M veterinary lab repurposes animal viral test kits to detect COVID-19 in humans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexas newstexas a&m universitycoronaviruscollege
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend deputy constable killed in accidental shooting
Deputy shot to death was supposed to be at daughter's graduation
A look back at Houston-area friendly fire incidents
Mom left 4 small kids alone to get hair done, deputies say
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Show More
Trae Tha Truth heads to Minneapolis in support of George Floyd
Massive US-59 closure could delay your weekend plans
Temperatures climb through the weekend
TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods expect to reopen end of June
HPD officer shoots man who attacked him with metal pipe
More TOP STORIES News