Texas A&M devises plan to open campuses this fall

(Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M University System plans to open all 11 campuses across the state for the fall semester, according to Chancellor John Sharp.

Sharp told ABC13's Ted Oberg that a return to classrooms is in the works.

"That's certainly the goal, we're going to work on that," Sharp said.

In a call with campus presidents Thursday morning, Sharp said he intends to have the College Station campus ready for football too, the Texas Tribune reports.

The flagship campus in College Station has an enrollment of approximately 60,000 students, according to statistics shared by the university. Around 5,000 others are enrolled at campuses in Galveston and other sites around the world.

In-person classes at Texas A&M have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak since March when professors moved to an online format at the time. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott later cancelled classes statewide.

The Texas Tribute also reports that Texas Tech University is also making similar plans for a fall return.

