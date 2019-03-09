Texas A&M University student missing, last seen on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A&M University Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing student, Duane Ochoki Nyamari.

Police described Nyamari as a black male, 18 years of age, 5'11", 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday at his residence in Mosher Hall on the Texas A&M University Campus, wearing a red zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, blue Skechers brand athletic shoes without laces, glasses, and usually wears a lion tooth on his necklace, police say.

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the location of Nyamari to contact the University Police immediately at 979-845-2345.
