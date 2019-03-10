Texas A&M University PD locate missing student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A&M University Police Department said to have located Duane Ochoki Nyamari. An Aggie who was reported missing March 9.According to authorities, he was found a few hours after his disappearance in Byran.Bryan PD said Nyamari was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for evaluation.The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the location of Nyamari to contact the University Police immediately at 979-845-2345.