Texas A&M University PD locate missing student

Texas A&M student reported missing on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A&M University Police Department said to have located Duane Ochoki Nyamari. An Aggie who was reported missing March 9.

According to authorities, he was found a few hours after his disappearance in Byran.

Bryan PD said Nyamari was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for evaluation.
Bryan PD said Nyamari was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for evaluation.
