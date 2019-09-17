tropical storm

Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives to help Imelda victims

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As gusty winds and torrential rains soak Galveston, Texas A&M Task Force 1 is busy preparing for high water rescues.

Two teams are on the island as Tropical Storm Imelda takes aim at the southeast Texas coast.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport


Crews from Fort Worth and Longview are preparing for the arrival of more teams, and working with city officials while the storm pounds Galveston.

"Our forte is water rescue, both flood rescue and swift water rescue," said Palmer Buck, with Task Force 1. "I have crews from Fort Worth fire, as well as Longview fire that will be stationed here overnight."

A National Guard team with more high profile vehicles is expected to arrive Wednesday.

Task Force 1 said it is prepared to stay as long as they are needed to help storm victims.

SEE MORE: Houston-area school closures

