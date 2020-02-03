Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child wounded

COMMERCE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were killed and a small child was wounded when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.

According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus residential hall.



Officers found the bodies of two adult females, police said. A small child was also found wounded.

Police said the child was in stable condition.

The shooting also forced an elevated police presence at the campus. Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remained blocked off after the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Police did not immediately indicate whether anyone was arrested or if they were looking for a suspect.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.
