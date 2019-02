All northbound lanes of Texas 99 are shut down and only 1 southbound lane is open while deputies work a fatal crash with multiple injuries reported between Beckendorf and Freeman. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZoMDTmwRX1 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 28, 2019

Deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Texas 99 between Beckendorf and Freeman Road.Authorities have closed all northbound lanes and one southbound lane.Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed multiple people are injured and one person is deceased.ABC13 has crews en route to this scene and Eyewitness News at 10 will have the latest updates.