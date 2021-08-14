Houston Texans

Texans place 3 OTs on COVID-19 list ahead of preseason game against Packers

By
Texans place 3 OTs on COVID list ahead of game against Packers

It's a big day for the Houston Texans because tonight is the team's first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

You can watch the game right here on ABC13 starting at 7 p.m.

But, a lot has changed since last year.

First, there's no J.J. Watt. Second, quarterback Deshaun Watson's future looks grim.

And now, offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson were placed on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

The Texans will be without both of their starting tackles, Tunsil and Howard, for the team's preseason opener.

Without the three offensive linemen available, the Texans have tackles Charlie Heck, Jordan Steckler and Geron Christian available against the Packers. Veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon is on the PUP list with a knee injury.

Texans starting cornerback Bradley Roby was also added to the COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

ESPN contributed to this report.
