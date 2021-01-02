snow storm

Snow strands travelers for 14 hours on west Texas interstate

A major storm just before the new year impacted much of the U.S., causing travel delays and headaches for several drivers out on the road, but one Texas couple experienced real danger.

Angela Grogitsky and her husband were left stranded on I-20 near Stanton for 14 hours.

They started their journey back to Texas from Arizona at 4 a.m. on Thursday. By 5 p.m. the same day, they came to a stop on I-20. Stanton is approximately 20 miles east of Midland, Texas.

Angela is a diabetic. Every minute she and her husband were stranded, they were one step closer to a medical emergency. She was working to control her diabetes with a few snacks they had in the car.

"I'm trying not to take my medications right now because I don't want my sugar to drop too low," she said at the time. "We don't have much in the car."

In other places like Kansas City, drivers struggled to stay on the road due to icy conditions. Multiple cars were overturned and trailers were wrecked along the highways.

In Oklahoma, the snow and ice caused power outages for thousands.

