Texans to host free NFL Draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre

HOUSTON, Texas -- The recent hiring of NFL all-around good guy Lovie Smith as head coach and a slew of early draft picks this year - including No. 3 overall - has created a much-needed buzz among often beleaguered Houston Texans fans.To that end, the team is looking to the future, and few events generate the kind of excitement as the NFL Draft, which takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas. Texans fans who don't make it to Sin City can celebrate at the massive, free, 2022 Draft Party the same day, which moves from NRG Stadium to Miller Outdoor Theatre (6000 Hermann Park Dr.) in Hermann Park.Activities at a special Fan Zone kick off at 3 pm, giving attendees plenty of time before the draft starts at 7 pm. (Barring trades, the Texans should pick before 8 pm.)