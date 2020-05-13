Texans fan from UK catches JJ Watt's attention with Lego NRG Stadium

Little Archie built a replica of NRG Stadium completely out of Legos!
During Lockdown in the UK Archie decided he wanted to build the @nrgenergy stadium, home of his favourite @NFL team the @HoustonTexans ,out of his @LEGO_Group blocks. He hopes his favourite player @JJWatt likes it #Texans #roofopen #legostadium #lockdownuk pic.twitter.com/sDHfpa4Who— Greg Plummer (@gp3legend) May 12, 2020
His dad tweeted photos of the creation, saying Archie's favorite team is the Texans and he hopes his favorite player, J.J. Watt, likes his recreation.
Watt saw the tweet and said Archie's recreation was incredible.
That is incredible!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 12, 2020
Whenever we can have fans in the stands again, I want to fly Archie over here to experience a game in the real-life version of the stadium he built.
Please send me a DM so we can sort it out and until then, send my best to Archie from across the pond! https://t.co/ZTKw7ypFtA
