Texans fan from UK catches JJ Watt's attention with Lego NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Once the pandemic is over, one Houston Texans fan in Britain is coming to Houston with some help from his favorite star player.

Little Archie built a replica of NRG Stadium completely out of Legos!



His dad tweeted photos of the creation, saying Archie's favorite team is the Texans and he hopes his favorite player, J.J. Watt, likes his recreation.

Watt saw the tweet and said Archie's recreation was incredible.



"Whenever we can have fans in the stands again, I want to fly Archie over here to experience a game in the real-life version of the stadium he built," Watt tweeted.

