Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Games of the Week!

By ABC13 and our partners at Texan Live

ABC13 is teaming up with Texan Live to bring you live high school sports every week.

Friday night, last year's 5A and 6A state champs are battling it out. Pearland's Shadow Creek will head to North Shore, and we'll bring you all the action live to the device of your choice starting at 7 p.m.

You can download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV.

We'll also play the game live right here in this article on our website and on our iPhone and Android apps.

Saturday night, we'll head to Kingwood High, where they're taking on the Cy Woods Wildcats at 7 p.m.

ABC13 will partner with Texan Live to bring you two high school games each week!
