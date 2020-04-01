coronavirus testing

Here's how long results take to come back from your COVID-19 test

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More testing options continue to pop up around the Houston area for COVID-19, including a second free site operated by the city.

But how long does it take for the results to come back?

While some test sites have promised immediate results, a backlog of samples is lengthening turnaround times for up to two weeks. Tests conducted by private labs like Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp are taking anywhere from 10 to 14 days, according to health officials.

RELATED: Slow test results delaying COVID-19 diagnoses

The labs use a nasal swab to detect the presence of coronavirus in patients.

United Memorial Medical launched the first drive-thru testing site in Houston last week. It's a private site that officials there have said will yield results in 24 to 48 hours.

Several other labs and testing sites are also claiming results with the 48-hour timeframe. In Fort Bend County, AccessHealth is handling tests for a free site at the county fairgrounds. The turnaround there is also believed to be 48 hours.

A testing site at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land also claims to have results anywhere from 24 to 48 hours.

SEE ALSO: Local hospital tests new COVID-19 test that could give results in minutes

If you think you need to be tested for coronavirus, you'll want to call your doctor before showing up at any site. Depending on your symptoms, your medical provider may refer you to a specific testing location, and as you can see above, a timeframe on results may vary widely.

SEE MORE: Strict Houston COVID-19 regulations could see the end of the pandemic by mid-May, UTHealth study suggests

Local health officials have said the more testing becomes available in the Houston area, the more confirmed cases we're going to see.

READ MORE: What we know about Houston area coronavirus cases

Mayor Sylvester Turner says it could be weeks before we see the peak of the virus in the Houston area.

TESTING SITE INFORMATION AS OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020

City of Houston
  • Call the city's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get screened. You'll receive a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing and how to obtain your test results.
  • Free
  • Up to 14 days for results


Harris County
  • Complete the pre-screening form at readyharris.org and receive instructions on where to take a test.
  • Free
  • Up to 14 days for results


OTHER TESTING SITES AROUND HOUSTON

BREATHEmd
3600 Kirby Dr # F, Houston
  • Tests utilizing saliva samples
  • Results in 24-48 hours
  • $185


United Memorial Medical Center
510 West Tidwell, Houston
  • Results in 24-48 hours
  • Free


Fort Bend County

OakBend Medical
  • Results in 24-48 hours
  • Testing is being offered through insurance or a $100 fee at the site.


Smart Financial Centre
18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land
  • Results in 24-48 hours
  • Free


