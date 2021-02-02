Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens

DETROIT -- After refusing a request from U.S. safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens can go dark.The electric car company says it will recall certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix the problem.The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction.Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. But Tesla agreed to the recall after getting a letter from the agency.The recall was detailed in documents posted Tuesday on the agency's website.