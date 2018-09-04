Terrifying home invasion attack caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Robbers point gun at couple and tie them up in their home in Florida

A Florida couple is shaken up after thieves ransacked their home.

Home security cameras caught masked robbers stealing jewelry and pointing a gun at the couple.

A man says he was sleeping on his couch, and his fiancée was awake when the two robbers burst through the door last week. One of the suspects pointed a gun and asked for money. The thieves then tackled the man to the ground and eventually tied up the couple.

"They basically started taking all of my jewelry off and looking through my house for other stuff," Kevin, the home invasion victim, said. "But that was all that was stolen. It was about $200,000 in jewelry."

The homeowner set off the panic button. That's when thieves attacked him again before eventually taking off.

Police are still looking for them. The homeowner is offering a $5,000 reward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasioncaught on camerau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang accused in machete attack may be tied to more deaths
LIVE: Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Show More
19 people trapped upside down on malfunctioning carnival ride
Video shows deadly shootout between DPS trooper and driver
All the news you need in 60 seconds
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
More News