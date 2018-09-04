Terrifying home invasion attack caught on camera

A Florida couple is shaken up after thieves ransacked their home.Home security cameras caught masked robbers stealing jewelry and pointing a gun at the couple.A man says he was sleeping on his couch, and his fiancée was awake when the two robbers burst through the door last week. One of the suspects pointed a gun and asked for money. The thieves then tackled the man to the ground and eventually tied up the couple."They basically started taking all of my jewelry off and looking through my house for other stuff," Kevin, the home invasion victim, said. "But that was all that was stolen. It was about $200,000 in jewelry."The homeowner set off the panic button. That's when thieves attacked him again before eventually taking off.Police are still looking for them. The homeowner is offering a $5,000 reward.