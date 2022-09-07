Hulu's new show 'Tell Me Lies' examines young love and toxic relationships

Based on the book by Carola Lovering, Hulu's "Tell Me Lies," starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White introduces complex character and looks at toxic love.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's new series "Tell Me Lies" follows the tumultuous love story of Lucy and Stephen, who meet in college and continue their toxic relationship over the course of 8 years. As time goes on, their entanglement has serious effects on not only themselves but those around them.

"I just instantly fell in love with it because it reminded me of all my favorite movies and movies I've really been dying to make," Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy, tells On the Red Carpet, "just like a toxic romance that shows love in a different light."

"It was the complexity," Jackson White says of his character, Stephen. "I've rarely seen that in a story about people this age, where you get to go into the nuances of who they are and how they operate."

Executive Producer Meaghan Oppenheimer says "Tell Me Lies" serves as a cautionary tale for young love, one that she hopes will spark important conversations.

"I think a lot of times we don't really take those characters seriously and a relationship at 18 we don't take it seriously but in reality those are the relationships that are setting you up for the rest of your life," Oppenheimer says. "I think it's actually a very important stage to talk about."

"Tell Me Lies" premieres on Hulu beginning September 7.

