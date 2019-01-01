One person is dead after a crash Tuesday in north Houston.Authorities responded to reports of a crash on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield around 11 a.m.Investigators told ABC13 that a 14-year-old driving a GMC Acadia ran a red light and smashed into a F-150. The driver of the F-150 died at the scene.Harris County Sheriff's Office said three teens were inside the Acadia throwing eggs at vehicles. A driver, whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase the teens who reportedly took off speeding down Aldine Mail Route Road.The driver who was reportedly chasing the teens fled the scene after the crash, and authorities are looking for them.Investigators are searching for the driver of a late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental, either gold or yellow in color with a white top.If you have any information regarding the driver, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.