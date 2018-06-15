Teens steal car with 4-year-old and 9-year-old inside

Teenage carjackers steal car with two young children inside. (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Video shows the moment police in Oklahoma found a stolen car with a 4-year-old girl still in the backseat.

The girl and her 9-year-old brother were asleep in the back seat when the car was stolen Monday night.

Their mother says four teens jumped in while she was talking to her pastor in a church parking lot.

She says the teens dropped her son off quickly but kept going with her daughter in the back seat.

Body cam video shows when officers found the vehicle with the girl inside abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

"She's still pretty traumatized," said the girl's brother. "I didn't care about the car. All I cared about was saving my sister."

The children were not hurt. Police are still searching for the four teenage car thieves.
