Teens riding golf cart targeted in random shooting in Sienna neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City mother is hoping to warn others after her teen children were shot at in the Sienna neighborhood.

Photos show bullet holes at the scene on Friday.

The mother says her 13-year-old and 15-year-old children were riding in a golf cart with three other friends.

A black SUV drove up to the teens near Bees Creek and Sienna Parkway and fired shots, Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies say.

The teens got away unharmed. The family believes the shooting was random.

Deputies say there is no further suspect or vehicle description as there were no cameras located in the area of the shooting.

RELATED: At a glance: Road rage attacks against children in the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

"(They) pulled up very fast, really quickly next to the father. Someone in that vehicle extended a gun outside a window and fired multiple shots into the family's vehicle," said Ja

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri cityteen shotshootingteenagersdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mattress Mack will cash in on $3.4M bet for Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Victims in unrelated shootings believed to be targeted
Warm start to the week, cooldown end of week
Rep. who helped Trump contest Biden's win to lead TX elections
2 men who appeared on Netflix's 'Cheer' accused of separate sex crimes involving minors
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Show More
Houston earns dismal grade for financial health, new report says
Restaurant's lonely Facebook post gets local support
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Highway 6
TX cases are down, but experts say pandemic isn't over
More TOP STORIES News