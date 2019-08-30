rescue

5 teens help save girl from drowning at water park

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Some teens are being hailed as heroes for helping to save a young girl from drowning at a central California water park last weekend.

The group was on a summer trip to the Wild Water Adventures in Clovis when they spotted the young girl struggling to stay above the water.

They immediately called for help to nearby lifeguards.

RELATED: 'I didn't care if I drowned or not' Woman who saved 10-year-old boy says he was priority

"I feel like all of us, our families taught us to be kind and care for each other, and no matter who is in danger, if we think we can do it, at least try to help out," said Jaime Fernandez.

The girl was pulled from the pool by lifeguards and is okay.

The five teens will be formally honored next month for their life-saving efforts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovissafetydrowningwater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Body camera captures officers saving woman from burning car
Man who survived in wrecked car for 5 days: 'God was there'
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
Worker on stretcher pulled from work site at Pearland school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Top 6 spots to eat in Pasadena
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Former Astro Mark Appel bringing sandwich shop to Heights
Show More
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
The difference between TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before game
More TOP STORIES News