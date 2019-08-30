5 teens help save girl from drowning at water park

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Some teens are being hailed as heroes for helping to save a young girl from drowning at a central California water park last weekend.The group was on a summer trip to the Wild Water Adventures in Clovis when they spotted the young girl struggling to stay above the water.They immediately called for help to nearby lifeguards."I feel like all of us, our families taught us to be kind and care for each other, and no matter who is in danger, if we think we can do it, at least try to help out," said Jaime Fernandez.The girl was pulled from the pool by lifeguards and is okay.The five teens will be formally honored next month for their life-saving efforts.