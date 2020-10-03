Teens riot inside League City treatment center

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nine teens were arrested overnight after what law enforcement called a riot at a treatment center.

It began around 10 p.m. Friday at the Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health Center on Devereaux Drive near North Calder.

Staff members were attacked as the teens blocked the doors and kept police officers from getting inside, according to League City police.

The suspects, ages 13 to 18, were at the center for treatment and used mattresses to cover windows, chairs to block doors, and damaged the inside of the facility.

The employees suffered bruises in the incident. Damage was estimated to be more than $30,000 inside the facility, authorities said.

Officers were able to get inside and arrest the group after around two hours.

The teens face felony rioting and assault charges.

The fire marshal ordered the building to remain unoccupied because of the severe damage to the fire alarm system.

League City authorities said they are very familiar with Devereaux Advanced Behavior Health facility. Police, fire, and EMS crews have answered more than 450 calls since January 2019, according to a statement from League City police. The police dept. has documented 158 criminal incidents there during the same time period.

