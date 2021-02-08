Teens riding golf cart targeted in random shooting in Sienna neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10318242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "(They) pulled up very fast, really quickly next to the father. Someone in that vehicle extended a gun outside a window and fired multiple shots into the family's vehicle," said Ja

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City mother is hoping to warn others after her teen children were shot at in the Sienna neighborhood.Photos show bullet holes at the scene on Friday.The mother says her 13-year-old and 15-year-old children were riding in a golf cart with three other friends.A black SUV drove up to the teens near Bees Creek and Sienna Parkway and someone inside fired shots, Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies say.The teens got away unharmed. The family believes the shooting was random.Deputies say there is no further suspect or vehicle description as there were no cameras located in the area of the shooting.