HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Maria Lopez thought three young customers were coming in to make a purchase at a smoke shop on Jensen. But then she said, "He pulled out his gun."

She says one of the robbers pointed the gun at her violently, while the other two assisted.

"When I gave him the money, he handed it to the other guy. They waited for me to open the cash register," said Lopez.

She says she was shaking and trying to get the register open, fearing for her life. She added, "I was really scared. I could have died, because if he really wanted to, he could have killed me. To me, it was a life or death situation and it was my birthday yesterday."

The robbers got away with hundreds of dollars. Lopez says they typically don't have much money in the register. To the thieves she said, "It's really not worth it. It's really not worth it."

The owner is confident someone will recognize the teens from this video. Lopez says her family is relieved she wasn't hurt.

"Be careful out there. It could happen anywhere. People around the holidays want money and they don't care where they get it from. Be safe," she said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Houston police.

