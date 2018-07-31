HAPPENING NOW- VICTIM SHOT



Heavy police presence in the 19400 block of Ambrosia Falls Drive, Three Lakes East subdivision. One male victim shot in the neck. Constables and EMS transporting victim to local hospital. AVOID AREA IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/yENXBlvguY — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 31, 2018

Deputies say two teens were playing with a gun Tuesday morning when it went off, hitting one of the kids in the neck.Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 19400 block of Ambrosia Falls Drive in the Three Lakes East subdivision at 11:23 a.m.According to officials, a 14-year old child was wounded while playing with a gun that deputies believe was taken during a car burglary early Tuesday.The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.A 15-year-old believed to have held the gun when it went off was taken into custody.