Teens playing with gun leaves 14-year-old accidentally shot in NW Harris Co.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say two teens were playing with a gun Tuesday morning when it went off, hitting one of the kids in the neck.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 19400 block of Ambrosia Falls Drive in the Three Lakes East subdivision at 11:23 a.m.

According to officials, a 14-year old child was wounded while playing with a gun that deputies believe was taken during a car burglary early Tuesday.

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 15-year-old believed to have held the gun when it went off was taken into custody.
