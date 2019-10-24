Terrifying video shows teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- An indoor Ring security camera shows the terrifying moment two teens were nearly crushed by a tree that crashed through the roof of their home.The sisters and their dog were in the living room when the tree came crashing down and the ceiling caved in.Both girls say the situation would've ended differently if the refrigerator in the kitchen had not stopped it from crushing them."The refrigerator saved our lives," one of the sisters said.The family is now working to repair the home and recover from the disaster.