Teens injured in red light crash in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after three teenagers were involved in a major crash Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff's office responded to the major crash at 6999 Greenhouse Road around 6:15 a.m.





Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that three 15-year-olds ran a red light while traveling on FM 529, which resulted in their vehicle being hit. A third car was also involved in the crash.

The 15-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two teens were transported in stable condition. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, according to deputies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 12 coronavirus cases in Houston-area
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Museum of Natural Science
Texas asks insurers to waive coronavirus testing costs
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
Body of woman discovered in Lake Houston
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
Show More
Need toilet paper? This park is giving you a chance to win it
Warm Tuesday afternoon with isolated rain
Get up close with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Houston
60-year-old woman killed while crossing street in west Houston
Major construction project on Buffalo Speedway coming soon
More TOP STORIES News