Teens injured in multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after three teenagers were involved in a major crash Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff's office responded to the major crash at 6999 Greenhouse Road around 6:15 a.m.





Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that three 15-year-old's ran a red light while traveling on FM 529, which resulted in their vehicle being hit. A third car was also involved in the crash.

The 15-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two teens were transported in stable condition. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, according to deputies.
