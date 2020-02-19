Teens in stolen van lead police on chase and crash in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens are in custody and another is on the run after police say they led them on a chase and crashed a stolen vehicle in north Houston.

Authorities say officers were in the area of Goodson Drive near Airline Drive Wednesday morning in regard to a carjacking reported on Tuesday.

Officers saw a van that matched the description of a vehicle involved and stopped it near Spears Road and Antoine Drive.

While police were detaining the driver, a passenger jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, triggering the chase.

During the chase, two teens bailed from the van. They were caught.

The one who jumped in the driver's seat crashed into a fence into the 15000 block of Blue Ash Drive. That teen got away.

Police say they found stolen items and cash inside the van.



