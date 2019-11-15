Teens in stolen van hit and kill innocent driver, police say

HAPPENING NOW: Investigators on the scene of a deadly crash. An innocent female driver was killed by underaged armed robbery suspects. The driver of the van is 15 and will be charged with felony murder says @HarrisCountyDAO #abc13 pic.twitter.com/02RTHXCs9K — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) November 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was hit and killed by two robbery suspects who were trying to get away in a stolen van near Alief, according to police.It happened at the 8900 block of Troulon Drive in southwest Houston around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.Police say several undercover officers were in the area monitoring the stolen van when two robbery suspects got inside. The suspects drove off and crashed into a woman driving in the area.In a tweet posted by Houston Police, officers say the suspect hit the woman in the middle of the intersection.Video from the scene showed the white van on its side in the intersection. Police say the driver of the van is 15-years-old and will be charged with murder.The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.