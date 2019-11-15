Teens in stolen van cause crash that kills woman: HPD

It happened at the 8900 block of Troulon Drive in southwest Houston around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say several undercover officers were in the area monitoring the stolen van when two robbery suspects got inside. The suspects drove off and crashed into a woman driving in the area.
In a tweet posted by Houston Police, officers say the suspect hit the woman in the middle of the intersection.
HAPPENING NOW: Investigators on the scene of a deadly crash. An innocent female driver was killed by underaged armed robbery suspects. The driver of the van is 15 and will be charged with felony murder says @HarrisCountyDAO #abc13 pic.twitter.com/02RTHXCs9K— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) November 15, 2019
Video from the scene showed the white van on its side in the intersection. Police say the driver of the van is 15-years-old and will be charged with murder.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
