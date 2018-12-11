Teens attacked in mall parking spot dispute

Teens attacked at Deptford Mall: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 10, 2018

DEPTFORD, New Jersey --
A day at the mall turned violent for a group of teenagers in New Jersey after they say they were attacked by two women outside of the Deptford Mall.

Around a kitchen table Monday, three teens -- Taylor McFadden, Tatum Bohanon, Alexandria 'Allie' DeRusso -- described what they say was several minutes of an unprovoked assault Friday night.

McFadden was at the wheel of her car and her friends were outside smoking cigarettes.

"I noticed the car in my rear-view mirror waiting for my spot. I had the passenger window down, so I said to Allie, 'Let them know I am not coming out yet so they don't have to wait,'" said McFadden.

The other car parked a few spots away, but apparently the two women who got out were angry. First, there were words exchanged, then fists.

"The older woman hit me, like with a straight open palm," said DeRusso. "Like smack right across the face."

Bohanon said right after the woman hit DeRusso, she came over and smacked her as well.

McFadden called 911 and then got out of the car to help her friends.

"I was like, 'Stop! Get off of her,' and I told the cops to hurry up," said McFadden. "Someone grabbed my face and pushed my face back, and I got hit on right side of my face."

McFadden said she was trying to protect herself when the other woman kicked her full force in the face.

All three teens have been diagnosed with concussions. Red marks and early bruising have dissipated.

The girls said their assailants were African American, and most troubling for McFadden, who is bi-racial, is what one of the attackers repeatedly said during the attack.

McFadden recalled the woman saying, "You dumb white bi****** are way too comfortable. You white bi****** are just too comfortable."

"I looked at her and was like, 'Ma'am, I'm not even white,'" McFadden said.

The girls said a number of bystanders came to their aid.

The two women fled, but not before McFadden was able to get a partial license plate number.

Police are investigating surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
