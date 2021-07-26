Police searching for suspect after 3 teenagers shot during party at N Houston banquet hall

North officers were on a shooting at 300 W. Parker. 3 victims were shot and transported to area hospitals. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for your help in finding the shooters who wounded three teenagers at a northside banquet hall overnight.Two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old were shot at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday on West Parker Road near Yale Street, HPD said.Scene video from overnight showed a heavy police presence outside MYE Place Banquet & Event Hall. Police say dozens of teens were attending a graduation party at the venue.Investigators believe an argument broke out inside the building and shots were fired.When officers arrived at the scene, they saw people running to safety from the building.As officers made their way inside, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in her arm and a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in his chest.Both teenagers were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.Later on, officers learned a third victim was also injured in the shooting. Kaleigh Smith,18, was shot twice - hit in the wrist and thigh, according to police - and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Police say Smith had just arrived at the party and parked across the street when people began running out of the banquet hall to their vehicles. An unknown person began shooting in the parking lot and another person, in the parking lot where Smith had parked, also began shooting.The suspects fled the scene.Investigators described finding the injured 16-year-old boy."They entered the establishment, observed a male, 16 years old, that was shot in the chest," Lt. Christopher Bruce said. "One of our officers applied pressure to the chest trying to stop any bleeding until EMS arrived."Police did not release a description of the suspects or a possible motive.Investigators are working with witnesses to try to get more information that could lead to an arrest.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.