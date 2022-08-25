17-year-old shot during robbery outside Greenspoint apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police believe a man committed back-to-back robberies that ended with a teenager shot.
Investigators said the robber first stole someone's cellphone around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Benmar Drive in the Greenspoint area.
When the first victim ran away, officers said the robber sought another victim.
Within minutes, he found a 17-year-old and shot him in the knee, police said.
The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital. He's expected to survive.
Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area. Witnesses said the suspect left in a gray sedan.