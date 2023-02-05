3 teens shot in midst of large crowd in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after three teens were shot when gunfire broke out in southwest Houston Saturday night.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon at 13100 South Post Oak.

When officers arrived, they said they encountered a chaotic situation with hundreds of people running in all directions.

Investigators found three teenagers who were shot across the street from Taylor's of Houston, an event venue.

The owner of Taylor's of Houston told Eyewitness News that at least one of the victims ran across the street to his event venue's parking lot and collapsed.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rossow said it doesn't appear that this was a drive-by shooting.

"We didn't see any vehicles speeding off. From my understanding, there were a bunch of juveniles here. So I don't think there were a lot of vehicles involved. It wasn't a drive-by because everybody started scattering when the shots started ringing off," he said.

Investigators said witnesses have not come forward at this time, and they have not identified any suspects yet.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Unit at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

