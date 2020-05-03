17-year-old shot, killed by cousin in home in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was killed in northeast Houston late Saturday in what police are calling an accidental shooting involving the victim's cousin.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on Shagbark near Tidwell.

Officers said the 17-year-old and his cousin, who both live at the home, were the only ones inside when the shots were fired.

The teenager died at the scene.

His cousin is in his 20s and was being questioned by investigators.
