2 teen girls arrested following an armed bank robbery

PROVIDENCE, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Authorities say two teenage girls have been arrested after they allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a bank.

Police say a 14-year-old girl walked into the bank and slid the teller a note. She allegedly demanded all the money out of the safe, and threatened to "blow everything up and kill everybody."

Reports say the teen then held her hands tightly, as if she was hiding something. The employee gave her the cash, and she fled.

The teenager was caught, along with another 15-year-old girl, about a mile away from the bank.
